Baby of pregnant mother struck by lightning in Fort Myers dies

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – The baby of a pregnant mother who was struck by lightning in Fort Myers has died, WBBH reports.
WBBH reports baby Owen was delivered a week before Meghan Davidson’s due date after she was struck by lightning on June 30.
Davidson was walking with her mother outside of her home when she was struck.
WBBH was told Davidson has been able to react with her eyes when he husband says her name. She is reportedly still in pain with a collapsed lung and went into cardiac arrest, but is recovering.
