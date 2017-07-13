Baby of pregnant mother struck by lightning in Fort Myers dies

By Published: Updated:
Fort Myers mother Meghan Davidson was hit by lightning. She is shown in this photo with her husband Matt and one of their children.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – The baby of a pregnant mother who was struck by lightning in Fort Myers has died, WBBH reports.

WBBH reports baby Owen was delivered a week before Meghan Davidson’s due date after she was struck by lightning on June 30.

Davidson was walking with her mother outside of her home when she was struck.

WBBH was told Davidson has been able to react with her eyes when he husband says her name. She is reportedly still in pain with a collapsed lung and went into cardiac arrest, but is recovering.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s