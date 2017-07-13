8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 15-16

1. Foster Orientation (Saturday)

SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting a foster orientation to get you started. Get the details

2. PAVA Cool Art Show (Saturday, Sunday)

A unique opportunity to spend some time with your favorite local artists in a cooler atmosphere. Get the details

3. Onshore Offshore Boat Show (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Looking for a boat this summer? Don’t miss this boat show. Get the details

4. Trashion Fashion Show (Saturday)

Designers will be creating 1 to 10 looks made of at least 75% recycled and upcycled materials. Get the details

5. Community Summer Bash (Saturday)

Come out and enjoy food, games, music, face painting, games, raffles and more. Get the details

6. Science Tastic Day: Chemistry (Friday)

Bring the kids to the museum and let them discover how chemicals react with a variety of scientific programming throughout the day. Get the details

7. Tampa Turns 130! (Friday)

Celebrate the city’s 130th birthday with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plus giveaways, music. Get the details

8. Tampa Indie Flea (Sunday)

This monthly market showcases the best vendors of all things local, indie, and handmade. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY