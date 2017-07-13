2 rewards offered for information on Bradenton homicide

By Published:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the July 8 murder of a Bradenton man.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a burglary on Zipperer Road and found Dwayne Larry Hutchinson, 55, dead in a bedroom.

His wife, Melissa told investigators two men had previously entered their residence and accosted her while her husband was upstairs. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigators say this was not a random act of violence. They have yet to provide a description of the suspects, but are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or the MCSO at 941-747-3011. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $3,000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s