2 rewards offered for information on Bradenton homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the July 8 murder of a Bradenton man.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a burglary on Zipperer Road and found Dwayne Larry Hutchinson, 55, dead in a bedroom.
His wife, Melissa told investigators two men had previously entered their residence and accosted her while her husband was upstairs. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.
Investigators say this was not a random act of violence. They have yet to provide a description of the suspects, but are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or the MCSO at 941-747-3011. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $3,000.
