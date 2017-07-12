White humpback whale seen off east coast of Australia

GOLD COAST, Australia (WFLA/NBC) – A white humpback whale was seen off Australia’s east coast on Tuesday.

Officials believe the animal may be a whale called “Migaloo” making its annual migration to the Great Barrier Reef.

“Migaloo” is an indigenous word meaning “white person.”

Humpback whales migrate up Australia’s east coast between April and August to feed and breed in warmer waters.

