White humpback whale seen off east coast of Australia

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

GOLD COAST, Australia (WFLA/NBC) – A white humpback whale was seen off Australia’s east coast on Tuesday.

Officials believe the animal may be a whale called “Migaloo” making its annual migration to the Great Barrier Reef.

“Migaloo” is an indigenous word meaning “white person.”

Humpback whales migrate up Australia’s east coast between April and August to feed and breed in warmer waters.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s