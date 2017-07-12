What to know about the snortable chocolate being made in Orlando

ORLANDO (WESH) — A controversial new product from an Orlando company is drawing critical reactions from lawmakers.

Coco Loko is advertised as a product made with chocolate powder and other ingredients, like B12, and it is ingested through the nose.

While it’s intended to be snorted, like snuff, it can also be mixed with water or milk to drink, company spokesperson Nick Anderson said.

Ads online from the company that sells the product, Legal Lean, claim that it gives you a “euphoric rush like the feeling you get from morphine” and a “serotonin rush similar to the feeling from ‘ecstasy.'”

Coco Loko’s advertisements have raised the ire of Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, who held this week one of the online ads and criticized the company for comparing its product to ecstasy.

“What kind of product should be on a candy shelf that’s similar to ecstasy? What kind of product should kids be allowed to buy that’s similar to ecstasy? And why does the company have such gall that they advertise it this way?” Schumer said.

Schumer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to investigate.

Company spokesperson Nick Anderson spoke with WESH 2 News on the phone after he declined an on-camera interview and refused to reveal the location of the company’s Orlando headquarters.

Anderson admitted that Coco Loko can “impair your ability to drive” and the company states that on its website.

When asked if the product makes somebody high, Anderson said, “I wouldn’t really say it’s a high. It’s similar to what coffee would be, or an energy drink.

According to records filed with the Florida Division of Corporations, “Legal Lean” is a fictitious name for a company that is owned by “H & R Water Sports LLC.”

Its principal address is listed on Raleigh Street in Orlando, but that address leads to an apartment complex. Management there told WESH 2 News they are unaware of any companies by those names operating within the complex.

State documents further state that “H & R Water Sports LLC.” lists Markquez Santiago and Ricardo Chang as registered agents.

Food and Drug Administration officials said they are not prepared to issue a determination regarding whether and how the product is subject to FDA jurisdiction.

“In reaching that decision, the FDA will need to evaluate the product labeling, marketing information and any other information pertaining to the product’s intended use,” spokesperson Peter Cassell said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES