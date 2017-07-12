Tampa PD: Suspect pointed gun at employees, demanded money from convenience store

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for a man they say pointed a gun at two 7-Eleven employees, then took money and cigarettes.

The suspect went to the 7-Eleven at 109th Avenue and Nebraska Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

At the time, a female employee was in front of the store sweeping. Police say the suspect went up to her and pointed a brown paper bag at her with a gun inside, and told her to walk back into the store.

Once they were inside, investigators say he pointed the bag and gun at the employee who was behind the register, demanding cash and cigarettes.

The man then left and headed east on 108th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

