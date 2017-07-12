Tampa bride-to-be left with questions after dress shop gets rid of seamstresses, alterations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa bride-to-be says she is ready to walk down the aisle, but her dress isn’t. So she came to News Channel 8 for help.

Star Young bought her wedding dress at Alfred Angelo with the understanding that the alteration would be guaranteed.

Young is getting married in January, so getting her dress altered is the next thing to check off her to-do list.

She says she went with Alfred Angelo to get her dress because she knew if anything went wrong during the alteration process, the shop would order her a new dress free of charge.

“I knew they had a little bit more pricey dresses, but they were an in-house, one-stop shopping place. I liked I could go there get my dress, my bridesmaids’ dresses and one important thing for me was with the alterations if anything happened it was guaranteed they will replace your dress,” said Young.

Several employees of Alfred Angelo tell us, as of last week, all of the seamstresses were let go. Employees say the store is switching to an off the rack business model.

Young reached out to 8 On Your Side asking what she should do now, and why the seamstresses were let go. So we went to Alfred Angelo’s Tampa location to get answers for her.

A store manager tells us the store is transitioning, and says brides who are in the middle of alterations will be completed by the seamstresses before they leave the company.

Now Young is left trying to find a place to get her wedding gown altered.

We contacted several alteration shops and found some willing to help any brides that may now be looking to get their dress altered. Both All Brides 2 Be and Central Alterations say you can contact them and they will try and work with your timeline.

