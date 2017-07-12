Takata adds 2.7M vehicles to air bag inflator recall

Takata
FILE - This Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, shows the North American headquarters of automotive parts supplier Takata in Auburn Hills, Mich. Cars and trucks from the 2008 model year or older that were originally sold or registered in high humidity areas along the U.S. Gulf Coast are getting top priority for repairs as the government commences the massive Takata air bag inflator recall. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Takata is adding 2.7 million vehicles from Ford, Nissan and Mazda to the long list of those recalled to replace potentially dangerous air bag inflators.

The inflators are a new type that previously was thought to be safe.

Vehicles affected are from the 2005 through 2012 model years.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

At least 17 people have died and more than 180 injured due to the problem.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to inflate air bags. But it can deteriorate when exposed to humidity and high temperatures.

Previously the company thought inflators with a drying agent were safe. But the government says new tests show that some inflators with the drying agent pose a safety risk.

