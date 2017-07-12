Starbucks offering free Teavana Iced Tea Infusion drinks on ‘Free Tea Friday’

By Published:
(Source: Starbucks)

(WFLA) – Starbucks will be giving away free tall Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions on Friday, the company announced in a press release.

Customers in North American can try a complimentary tall beverage during “Free Tea Friday” from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Starbucks stores July 14.

Flavors include Pineapple Black Tea, Peach Citrus White Tea and Strawberry Green tea.

Starbucks introduced the Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions containing tea, fruit, botanical blends and liquid cane sugar on Tuesday.

“We realized we could appeal to our tea customers looking for ways to customize their tea just as coffee drinkers do with their espresso beverages,” said Starbucks product developer Melynda Cheng.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s