Question raised about timeline of Amelia Earhart documentary

By Published:
This undated photo discovered in the U.S. National Archives by Les Kinney shows people on a dock in Jaluit Atoll, Marshall Islands. A new documentary film proposes that this image shows aviator Amelia Earhart, seated third from right, gazing at what may be her crippled aircraft loaded on a barge. The documentary "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence," which airs Sunday, July 9, 2017, on the History channel, argues that Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, crash-landed in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, were picked up by Japanese military and that Earhart was taken prisoner. (Office of Naval Intelligence/U.S. National Archives via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – A Japanese military history buff has apparently undermined a new theory that Amelia Earhart survived a crash landing in the Pacific Ocean during her historic attempted round-the-world flight in 1937.

he history blogger has posted the same photograph that formed the backbone of a History channel documentary that aired Sunday.

The documentary argued that Earhart was alive in July 1937, but the Japanese book where the same photo appears was apparently published two years before Earhart disappeared.

The History channel said in a statement Tuesday that its investigators are “exploring the latest developments.”

