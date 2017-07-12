Police begin day 4 of farmland search for missing men

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities are once again searching a sprawling Pennsylvania farm for evidence linked to four missing young men.

Cadaver dogs and heavy construction equipment were used Tuesday in the search of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

A person of interest in the case, who had been jailed on an unrelated gun charge, was released Tuesday night after posting 10 percent of his $1 million bail in cash.

Authorities have not called 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the farmland and another property that was searched, a suspect in the case.

Neither DiNardo nor his lawyer could be reached for comment. Authorities say the men who went missing last week are believed to be victims of foul play.

