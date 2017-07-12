Pennsylvania woman trapped inside collapsed building, under refrigerator, for 9 hours

WFLA/CNN Published:

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WFLA/CNN) – A woman was freed after a building collapsed in Pennsylvania, pinning her underneath a refrigerator for more than nine hours Wednesday morning.

The woman was able to talk to officials during the rescue and an IV was put into her arm.

Roughly 50 rescue technicians brought the woman to safety. Five other people were extricated from the collapsed building.

The owner of the building was cited for not replacing a cracked wall in March. The owner maintains the incident was not due to negligence.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not yet known.

Officials continue to investigate the case.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s