Pennsylvania woman trapped inside collapsed building, under refrigerator, for 9 hours

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WFLA/CNN) – A woman was freed after a building collapsed in Pennsylvania, pinning her underneath a refrigerator for more than nine hours Wednesday morning.

The woman was able to talk to officials during the rescue and an IV was put into her arm.

Roughly 50 rescue technicians brought the woman to safety. Five other people were extricated from the collapsed building.

The owner of the building was cited for not replacing a cracked wall in March. The owner maintains the incident was not due to negligence.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not yet known.

Officials continue to investigate the case.

