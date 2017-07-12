Only on 8: Daughter of crossing guard killed by car speaks out in court

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bay area man accused of fatally striking a crossing guard faced a Pinellas County judge Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 22-year-old Charles Walton of St. Petersburg was under the influence when he ran over 72-year-old David Roundtree.

Roundtree was on duty as a school crossing guard on 9th Avenue near 45th St. North when he was struck, according to detectives.

Walton, who is facing a DUI manslaughter charge as well as a handful of drug charges, never said a word in court and showed no emotion when the victim’s daughter, Carrie Sanders-Roundtree, addressed the court. Sanders-Roundtree faced the defendant multiple times, sometimes with tears in her eyes, and asked him how he could live with himself.

She reminded Walton that he could still hug and kiss his family members who were in the courtroom, and all she could do was visit her father’s grave.

In a tearful interview outside the courtroom, Sanders-Roundtree told News Channel 8, “I think about my father every single day. I don’t miss a day without thinking about him (crying) but you know, God is my fortress and he’s gonna get me through this. I know he will. I know he will.”

Walton is expected to plead guilty on September 5. If convicted, he could face 20 years behind bars.

