2 jet skiers pulled from Tampa Bay, being medically evaluated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two jet skiers have been pulled from Tampa Bay after a multi-jurisdictional search. 

A Coast Guard spokesperson previously told News Channel 8 a 22-year-old woman was reported missing after she fell off a jet ski north of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The unidentified woman disappeared one mile north of Courtney Campbell, towards the Pinellas side of the causeway, and had been missing for three hours.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue confirmed all victims are accounted for and EMS is evaluating them.

Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater Marine units combed through the area to find the victim.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.

