Hospital welcomes hurricane babies born 9 months after Matthew

GEORGETOWN, S. C. (WFLA/CNN) — Nearly 40 weeks after Hurricane Matthew, we’re seeing lots of babies.

With all of Hurricane Matthew’s destructive wind and damaging rain comes new life.

It seems the hurricane played a role in the rise in babies set to be born this month in Georgetown.

Tidelands Health says its OBGYN doctors have seen a 70 percent increase in the number of births scheduled for July.

The Clinical Director of Women and Children’s Services, Beth Marion, believes the staff is playing a role in the recovery from Hurricane Matthew by helping to bring new babies into the world.

“We had a devastating tragedy, but these babies are going to be babies born from that tragedy and these are going to be resilient members of our community and we are excited to bring those babies in,” Marion said.

Marion said Tidelands Health noticed the trend in births after Matthew when scheduling delivery dates for mothers coming into the hospital for pre-natal care.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD