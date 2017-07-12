Health advisory issued for E.G. Simmons Park Beach

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A health advisory was issued for E.G. Simmons Park Beach after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water, according to The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.
Recent samplings of the waters detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution often caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage.
Beachgoers are warned not to bathe at this park.
The health department will test the waters again in two weeks and the advisory will be lifted once re-sampling indicates it’s safe.
