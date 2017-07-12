GR8 Inspiration: Girls set to rock in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Around the globe, people will be singing, jamming, and drumming as Girl’s Rock camps everywhere kick off on Monday.

For the second year in the row, the international movement is coming to St. Petersburg.

“To create a band to create something organic you have to work together to reach that.

A band is a community, it might be a small one or it might be a really big one, but none-the-less it’s a community in and of itself, so we work together to show them how to communicate effectively,” said Rachael Sibilia of Girls Rock St. Pete.

Girls Rock Camps help girls build self-esteem by finding their voices through music, and Sibilia hopes campers learn to find their “space”.

“Take your space, take it, because it’s there. No one is going to allow you to do it. We push that in camp. Be loud be heard take your space and do what you want to do with your life as long as you’re good to other people,” said Sabilia.

Volunteers from the community help the non-profit thrive by offering their talents to help the girls grow.

The camps also feature self-defense classes, workshops on how to create magazines and even mind-body classes like yoga.

Twenty students signed up for the camp last year held at the St. Petersburg Music Factory, but now that it’s doubled in size the group is moving to The Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg.

The camp is sold out, but the performance is open to the public. If you would like to show your support, the kids will be performing July 22 at the State Theatre in St. Petersburg. Get more details here.

