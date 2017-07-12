Good Samaritan killed trying to help crash victims in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. —A person who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car along Interstate 95 Tuesday near Ormond Beach was struck and killed by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Efrain Merced, 59, of Port St. Lucie, was the passenger in a tractor-trailer that stopped to help the victims of a hit-and-run crash that was reported around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.

Troopers said that in the initial crash, a red car struck striking a Toyota SUV and caused it to flip in the northbound lanes of I-95.

The tractor-trailer, which was headed southbound when the crash occurred, stopped to help and Merced was struck and killed by a vehicle that was not involved in the initial crash.

The driver of the Toyota SUV and two children, ages 5 and 6, were taken to Florida Hospital Flagler with minor injuries.

