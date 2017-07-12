Ginger the dolphin has baby in Sarasota Bay

Ginger and her newborn calf. (Photo taken by the Chicago Zoological Society's Sarasota Dolphin Research Program under National Marine Fisheries Service Scientific Research Permit No. 20455)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dolphin named Ginger that was rehabilitated at Mote Marine Laboratory has given birth in Sarasota Bay.

The resident bottlenose dolphin was seen with a newborn calf on July 6 by the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program that has monitored her since she was born. The SDRP is a Chicago Zoological Society program in collaboration with Mote.

Ginger was born in 2005 to a well-known dolphin in Sarasota Bay. In December 2008, she was found stranded on Siesta Beach and was taken to Mote’s Dolphin and Whale Hospital. Mote officials say she was dehydrated, covered in tooth rake marks from other dolphins and seemed to be suffering from a respiratory condition.

After more than 1,300 hours of monitoring and a successful recovery, Ginger was released in February 2009. Before her release, she was equipped with a VHF radio transmitter so she could be tracked and monitored.

The calf spotted with Ginger earlier this month is her second baby. She gave birth to her first in the summer of 2015, but it disappeared after about six months. Mote officials say the loss of first-born calves is not unusual.

