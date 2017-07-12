Florida high school football player dies of heat stroke

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – A 16-year-old high school football player from Florida has died, days after he collapsed due to heat stroke during an offseason football workout.
The News-Press reports Riverdale High School junior lineman Zachary Polsenberg died Monday after being taken off life support following a June 29 incident.
A release from the family said Zachary Polsenberg suddenly collapsed during the morning workout and was immediately taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with heatstroke. The family said he suffered internal injuries and fell into a coma.
His core temperature registered 107 degrees for more than an hour.
Polsenberg was transferred to a hospital in Miami, where he later died.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Storms cause damage, flooding in Tampa Bay area Monday evening
- Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
- Lakeland rescue dog with bucket list passes away
- Florida beachgoers form 80-person human chain to rescue family in water
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow