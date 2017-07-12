FHP: HCSO deputy arrested for DUI after crashing car at Disney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was arrested at Disney after he crashed his vehicle while driving under the influence, troopers say.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called to Buena Vista Drive and Broadway shortly before 10 pm on Tuesday and observed Deputy Timothy Michael Craig, 46, inside a damaged vehicle.

Troopers say Craig had crashed his Toyota Tundra three-quarters of the way through a pedestrian bridge at Disney Springs. He had hit a stop sign, entered a pedestrian crosswalk bridge and bounced off several pillars. Troopers later discovered two open bottles of Fireball whiskey inside the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Craig was transported to Celebration Hospital for treatment, troopers said.

He was taken into custody around 1 am and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a chemical or controlled substance.

He was later transported to the Orange County Breath Test Center and refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to troopers.

Craig was then cited for carless driving and open container.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday at 4 am.

This is a developing story. We will have more information on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

