Felon arrested after hiding in Winter Haven woman’s apartment, falling through drywall

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven woman and a convicted felon are both facing charges after the woman hid him in the attic of her apartment.

Winter Haven officers were patrolling in the area of Abbey Lane Apartments when a vehicle pulled in that officers knew belonged to Demario Webster, 32. Webster had three outstanding warrants for violation of probation.

Officers ordered Webster to stop, but he took off running behind some buildings.

An officer and his K-9 partner attempted to track Webster.

The K-9 alerted officers to the rear door of an apartment at 606 Evergreen Place SW.

Chequita Alexander, 27, the tenant, refused multiple requests for officers to enter her apartment and told them to come back with a search warrant.

Another tenant advised officers there was a crack just observed in the drywall above their apartment shower.

Shortly after, another resident from a nearby apartment shouted “he’s in here!”

Webster exited that apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police learned that Webster entered Alexander’s apartment and told her that officers were after him.

Webster entered her attic space while she was talking to officers and crawled across the space into three other apartments, where he ultimately fell through the drywall above a shower in a bathroom.

In addition to the three warrants, Webster was charged with resisting arrest without violence and three counts of occupied burglary of a dwelling.

Alexander was charged with one count of resisting an officer without violence and one count of accessory after the fact.

Both were booked in the Polk County Jail.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES