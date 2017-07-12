Epcot Food and Wine Festival food, drink menus released

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Arrive hungry at this year’s Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.

Walt Disney World released the full list of marketplaces and menus for this year’s Food and Wine Festival on Wednesday.

The 2017 Epcot International Food and Wine Festival will be Aug. 31 through Nov. 13. The 75-day festival will be the longest in the event’s history. The 2017 festival will kick off two weeks earlier than the 2016 festival began.

Here’s the list of marketplaces and menus:

Africa

Food:

Berbere-style Beef Tenderloin Tips with Onions, Jalapeños, Tomato and Pap (GF)

Spicy Ethiopian Red Lentil Stew with Vegan Yogurt and Quinoa

Spinach and Paneer Cheese Pocket with Mint Raita

Beverages:

Ernie Els “Big Easy” Chenin Blanc, Western Cape

Simonsig Pinotage, Stellenbosch

Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, Western Cape

Australia

Food:

Grilled Sweet and Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pineapple, Pepper, Onion and Snap Peas (GF)

Grilled Lamb T-Bone with Mint Pesto and Potato Crunchies (GF)

Lamington: Yellow Cake Dipped in Chocolate and Shredded Coconut

Beverages:

Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale

Robert Oatley McLaren Vale Shiraz

Hope Estate “Wollombi Brook” Semillon, Hunter Valley

Belgium

Food:

Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream

Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes

Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache and Whipped Cream

Beverages:

Hoegaarden Witbier

Leffe Blonde Belgian Pale Ale

Stella Artois Hard Cidre

Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Brazil

Food:

Escondidinho de Carne – “Little Hidden One”: Layered Meat Pie with Mashed Yucca (GF)

Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (GF)

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (GF)

Beverages:

M.I.A. Beer Company Barbosa Black Beer, Doral, FL

Lidio Carraro Chardonnay

Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça

Canada

Food:

Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup served with a Pretzel Roll

“Le Cellier” Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (GF)

Beverages:

Moosehead Radler: Lager infused with Grapefruit, Grape and Lemon Juices

Neige Premiere “Apple Ice Wine”, Québec

Fielding Estate Red Conception, Niagara Peninsula

China

Food:

Beijing Roasted Duck Bao Bun with Hoisin Sauce

Spicy Chicken Bao Bun

Black Pepper Shrimp with Garlic Noodles

Chicken Potstickers

Beverages:

Tsingtao Lager

Ritzy Lychee with Courvoisier Cognac VS and Smirnoff Vodka

Happy Peach with DeKuyper Peach Liqueur and Myers’s Dark Rum

BaiJoe Punch with Chinese Bai Jui Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice

Mango Bubble Tea with Assam Black Tea and Milk (Non-Alcoholic)

France

Food:

Moelleux au Fromage de Chèvre et Épinards: Warm Goat Cheese Pudding with Spinach (GF)

Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley

Boeuf Bourguignon, Purée de Pommes de Terre: Cabernet Sauvignon Braised Beef with Mashed Potatoes

Crème Brûlée à la Confiture de Framboises: Crème Brûlée with Housemade Rasberry Jam (GF)

Beverages:

La Passion Martini Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice

Chardonnay, Bouchard Ainé & Fils

Château les Graves de Barrau: Merlot and Cabernet Blend, Bordeaux

St-Germain Sparkling Kir: Sparkling Wine and St-Germain Elderflower liqueur

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664 Pale Lager

Germany

Food:

Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham and Cheese

Roast Bratwurst in a Pretzel Roll

Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce

Lebkuchenherz: Decorated Gingerbread Heart

Beverages:

Radeberger Zwickel Pilsner (Unfiltered)

Selbach Bernkasteler Kurfürstlay Riesling Kabinett, Mosel

Dr. Heyden Oppenheimer Sacträger Riesling Spätlese, Rheinhessen

Selbach Riesling Classic Dry, Mosel

Greece

Food:

Loaded Greek “Nachos”: Pita Chips, Meatless Sausage Crumbles, and Vegan Tzatziki

Taste of Greece: Stuffed Grape Leaves with Lemon Dill Sauce, Grilled Octopus and Feta Cheese Dip with Warm Pita

Spanakopita

Bougatsa: Warm Phyllo Dough Strudel with Sweet Vanilla Custard, Lemon Honey Syrup and Cinnamon

Beverages:

Domaine Skouras Moscofilero, Peloponnese

Domaine Sigalas Assyrtiko, Santorini

Argyros Atlantis Red Blend, Santorini

Hawai’i

Food:

Kalua Pork Slider with Sweet and Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise

Grilled Tuna Tataki with Seaweed Salad and Pickled Cucumbers and Wasabi Cream

Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers and Onions and Spicy Mayonnaise

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts

Beverages:

Maui Brewing Company Bikini Blonde Lager

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine

Mai Tai featuring Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum

India

Food:

Warm Indian Bread with Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa and Coriander Pesto Dips

Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas and Basmati Rice (GF)

Korma Chicken with Cucumber Tomato Salad, Almonds, Cashews and Warm Naan Bread

Pistachio Cardamom Bundt Cake with Chocolate Coconut Mousse

Beverages:

Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik

Sula Shiraz, Nashik

Kingfisher Lager

Mango Lassi (Non-Alcoholic)

Ireland

Food:

Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy

Warm Irish Cheddar Cheese and Stout Dip with Irish Brown Bread

Warm Chocolate Pudding with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard

Beverages:

Bunratty Meade Honey Wine

Guinness Blonde American Lager

Twinings® Pumpkin Chai Tea Frozen Cocktail with Caramel Vodka

Twinings Pumpkin Chai Tea and Caramel Shake (Non-Alcoholic)

Italy

Food:

Crispy Calamari with Spicy Pomodoro Sauce

Costoletta di Agnello alla Marchigiana: Braised T-Bone Lamp Chops and Potatoes with Vidalia Onions, Thyme, Bay Leaf and Lamb Jus

Absolut Penne: Vodka Sauce with Shrimp

Cannoli al Cioccolato: Chocolate-covered Cannoli filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate and Candied Fruit

Beverages:

Pinot Grigio

Chianti

Prosecco

Corbinello

Moscato

Frozen Margarita with Limoncello and Tequila

Moretti Lager Beer

Moretti La Rossa Double Malt Beer

Japan

Food:

Wasabi Shumai Steamed Pork Dumplings

Salmon BLT Sushi Roll

Teriyaki Ginger Pork

Beverages:

Pom Pineapple Sake Cocktail

Kara Tamba Tarekuchi Dry Sake

Yukikage “Snow Shadow” Junmai Sake

Sapporo Lager

Mexico

Food:

Rib Eye Taco: Marinated Rib Eye, Roasted Chipotle Sauce and Grilled Scallions on a Corn Tortilla

Tequila Chipotle Shrimp: Served on a Black Bean Huarache garnished with Red and Green Cabbage, Queso Fresco and Crema Mexicana

Cajeta Mousse served with Cajeta Sauce and White Chocolate Flakes

Beverages:

Prickly Pear Margarita

Classic Pomegranate Margarita

Mexican-style Sangria

Pacifico Lager with Floater

Morocco

Food:

Kefta Pocket: Seasoned Ground Beef in a Pita Pocket

Spicy Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce

Chocolate Baklava: Rolled Phyllo Dough with Toasted Almonds and Dark Chocolate Sauce

Beverages:

Moroccan Sangria

Casa Pale Lager

Les Trois Domaines Guerrouane White Wine, Meknes

Mimosa Royale: Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice topped with Orange Liqueur

New Zealand

Food:

Lamb Meatball with Spicy Tomato Chutney

Steamed Green Lip Mussels with Garlic Butter and Toasted Breadcrumbs*

Seared Venison Loin with Wild Mushroom Marsala Sauce and Kumara Purée

*Mussels provided by Mark Foods

Beverages:

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough

Nobilo Icon Pinot Noir, Marlborough

Frozen Wine Cocktail featuring Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Patagonia

Food:

Beef Empanada

Grilled Beef Skewer with Chimichurri Sauce and Boniato Purée (GF)

Beverages:

Verum Pinot Noir, Rio Negro

Bodega Noemía de Patagonia “A Lisa” Malbec, Rio Negro

Scotland

Food:

Traditional Scottish Lamb Stew with Neeps and Tatties

Fresh Potato Pancake with Scottish Smoked Salmon and Herbed Sour Cream

The Tipsy Laird: Whiskey-soaked Cake with Lemon Cream and Toasted Oats

Beverages:

Citrus Thistle featuring Hendrick’s Gin

Belhaven Brewery Scottish Ale

Spain

Food:

Charcuterie in a Cone with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, Olives and an Herb Vinaigrette

Traditional Spanish Paella with Shrimp, Mussels, Chicken and Crispy Chorizo (GF)

Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops and Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (GF)

Sweet Olive Oil Cake with Powdered Sugar and Lemon Curd

Beverages:

Rafael Palacios Bolo Godello, Valdeorras

Bodegas y Viñedos Artazu Garnacha Rosado, Navarra

Casa Castillo Monastrell, Jumilla

Thailand

Food:

Marinated Chicken with Peanut Sauce and Stir-fried Vegetables

Seared Shrimp and Scallop Cake with Cold Noodle Salad

Red Hot Spicy Thai Curry Beef with Steamed Rice

Beverages:

Helfrich Gewürztraminer, Alsace

Singha Lager

