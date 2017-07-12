Epcot Food and Wine Festival food, drink menus released

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Arrive hungry at this year’s Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.
Walt Disney World released the full list of marketplaces and menus for this year’s Food and Wine Festival on Wednesday.
The 2017 Epcot International Food and Wine Festival will be Aug. 31 through Nov. 13. The 75-day festival will be the longest in the event’s history. The 2017 festival will kick off two weeks earlier than the 2016 festival began.
Here’s the list of marketplaces and menus:
Africa
Food:
Berbere-style Beef Tenderloin Tips with Onions, Jalapeños, Tomato and Pap (GF)
Spicy Ethiopian Red Lentil Stew with Vegan Yogurt and Quinoa
Spinach and Paneer Cheese Pocket with Mint Raita
Beverages:
Ernie Els “Big Easy” Chenin Blanc, Western Cape
Simonsig Pinotage, Stellenbosch
Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, Western Cape
Australia
Food:
Grilled Sweet and Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pineapple, Pepper, Onion and Snap Peas (GF)
Grilled Lamb T-Bone with Mint Pesto and Potato Crunchies (GF)
Lamington: Yellow Cake Dipped in Chocolate and Shredded Coconut
Beverages:
Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale
Robert Oatley McLaren Vale Shiraz
Hope Estate “Wollombi Brook” Semillon, Hunter Valley
Belgium
Food:
Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream
Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes
Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache and Whipped Cream
Beverages:
Hoegaarden Witbier
Leffe Blonde Belgian Pale Ale
Stella Artois Hard Cidre
Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Brazil
Food:
Escondidinho de Carne – “Little Hidden One”: Layered Meat Pie with Mashed Yucca (GF)
Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (GF)
Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (GF)
Beverages:
M.I.A. Beer Company Barbosa Black Beer, Doral, FL
Lidio Carraro Chardonnay
Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça
Canada
Food:
Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup served with a Pretzel Roll
“Le Cellier” Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (GF)
Beverages:
Moosehead Radler: Lager infused with Grapefruit, Grape and Lemon Juices
Neige Premiere “Apple Ice Wine”, Québec
Fielding Estate Red Conception, Niagara Peninsula
China
Food:
Beijing Roasted Duck Bao Bun with Hoisin Sauce
Spicy Chicken Bao Bun
Black Pepper Shrimp with Garlic Noodles
Chicken Potstickers
Beverages:
Tsingtao Lager
Ritzy Lychee with Courvoisier Cognac VS and Smirnoff Vodka
Happy Peach with DeKuyper Peach Liqueur and Myers’s Dark Rum
BaiJoe Punch with Chinese Bai Jui Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice
Mango Bubble Tea with Assam Black Tea and Milk (Non-Alcoholic)
France
Food:
Moelleux au Fromage de Chèvre et Épinards: Warm Goat Cheese Pudding with Spinach (GF)
Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley
Boeuf Bourguignon, Purée de Pommes de Terre: Cabernet Sauvignon Braised Beef with Mashed Potatoes
Crème Brûlée à la Confiture de Framboises: Crème Brûlée with Housemade Rasberry Jam (GF)
Beverages:
La Passion Martini Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice
Chardonnay, Bouchard Ainé & Fils
Château les Graves de Barrau: Merlot and Cabernet Blend, Bordeaux
St-Germain Sparkling Kir: Sparkling Wine and St-Germain Elderflower liqueur
Kronenbourg Blanc 1664 Pale Lager
Germany
Food:
Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham and Cheese
Roast Bratwurst in a Pretzel Roll
Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce
Lebkuchenherz: Decorated Gingerbread Heart
Beverages:
Radeberger Zwickel Pilsner (Unfiltered)
Selbach Bernkasteler Kurfürstlay Riesling Kabinett, Mosel
Dr. Heyden Oppenheimer Sacträger Riesling Spätlese, Rheinhessen
Selbach Riesling Classic Dry, Mosel
Greece
Food:
Loaded Greek “Nachos”: Pita Chips, Meatless Sausage Crumbles, and Vegan Tzatziki
Taste of Greece: Stuffed Grape Leaves with Lemon Dill Sauce, Grilled Octopus and Feta Cheese Dip with Warm Pita
Spanakopita
Bougatsa: Warm Phyllo Dough Strudel with Sweet Vanilla Custard, Lemon Honey Syrup and Cinnamon
Beverages:
Domaine Skouras Moscofilero, Peloponnese
Domaine Sigalas Assyrtiko, Santorini
Argyros Atlantis Red Blend, Santorini
Hawai’i
Food:
Kalua Pork Slider with Sweet and Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise
Grilled Tuna Tataki with Seaweed Salad and Pickled Cucumbers and Wasabi Cream
Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers and Onions and Spicy Mayonnaise
Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts
Beverages:
Maui Brewing Company Bikini Blonde Lager
Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine
Mai Tai featuring Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum
India
Food:
Warm Indian Bread with Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa and Coriander Pesto Dips
Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas and Basmati Rice (GF)
Korma Chicken with Cucumber Tomato Salad, Almonds, Cashews and Warm Naan Bread
Pistachio Cardamom Bundt Cake with Chocolate Coconut Mousse
Beverages:
Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik
Sula Shiraz, Nashik
Kingfisher Lager
Mango Lassi (Non-Alcoholic)
Ireland
Food:
Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy
Warm Irish Cheddar Cheese and Stout Dip with Irish Brown Bread
Warm Chocolate Pudding with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard
Beverages:
Bunratty Meade Honey Wine
Guinness Blonde American Lager
Twinings® Pumpkin Chai Tea Frozen Cocktail with Caramel Vodka
Twinings Pumpkin Chai Tea and Caramel Shake (Non-Alcoholic)
Italy
Food:
Crispy Calamari with Spicy Pomodoro Sauce
Costoletta di Agnello alla Marchigiana: Braised T-Bone Lamp Chops and Potatoes with Vidalia Onions, Thyme, Bay Leaf and Lamb Jus
Absolut Penne: Vodka Sauce with Shrimp
Cannoli al Cioccolato: Chocolate-covered Cannoli filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate and Candied Fruit
Beverages:
Pinot Grigio
Chianti
Prosecco
Corbinello
Moscato
Frozen Margarita with Limoncello and Tequila
Moretti Lager Beer
Moretti La Rossa Double Malt Beer
Japan
Food:
Wasabi Shumai Steamed Pork Dumplings
Salmon BLT Sushi Roll
Teriyaki Ginger Pork
Beverages:
Pom Pineapple Sake Cocktail
Kara Tamba Tarekuchi Dry Sake
Yukikage “Snow Shadow” Junmai Sake
Sapporo Lager
Mexico
Food:
Rib Eye Taco: Marinated Rib Eye, Roasted Chipotle Sauce and Grilled Scallions on a Corn Tortilla
Tequila Chipotle Shrimp: Served on a Black Bean Huarache garnished with Red and Green Cabbage, Queso Fresco and Crema Mexicana
Cajeta Mousse served with Cajeta Sauce and White Chocolate Flakes
Beverages:
Prickly Pear Margarita
Classic Pomegranate Margarita
Mexican-style Sangria
Pacifico Lager with Floater
Morocco
Food:
Kefta Pocket: Seasoned Ground Beef in a Pita Pocket
Spicy Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
Chocolate Baklava: Rolled Phyllo Dough with Toasted Almonds and Dark Chocolate Sauce
Beverages:
Moroccan Sangria
Casa Pale Lager
Les Trois Domaines Guerrouane White Wine, Meknes
Mimosa Royale: Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice topped with Orange Liqueur
New Zealand
Food:
Lamb Meatball with Spicy Tomato Chutney
Steamed Green Lip Mussels with Garlic Butter and Toasted Breadcrumbs*
Seared Venison Loin with Wild Mushroom Marsala Sauce and Kumara Purée
*Mussels provided by Mark Foods
Beverages:
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough
Nobilo Icon Pinot Noir, Marlborough
Frozen Wine Cocktail featuring Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Patagonia
Food:
Beef Empanada
Grilled Beef Skewer with Chimichurri Sauce and Boniato Purée (GF)
Beverages:
Verum Pinot Noir, Rio Negro
Bodega Noemía de Patagonia “A Lisa” Malbec, Rio Negro
Scotland
Food:
Traditional Scottish Lamb Stew with Neeps and Tatties
Fresh Potato Pancake with Scottish Smoked Salmon and Herbed Sour Cream
The Tipsy Laird: Whiskey-soaked Cake with Lemon Cream and Toasted Oats
Beverages:
Citrus Thistle featuring Hendrick’s Gin
Belhaven Brewery Scottish Ale
Spain
Food:
Charcuterie in a Cone with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, Olives and an Herb Vinaigrette
Traditional Spanish Paella with Shrimp, Mussels, Chicken and Crispy Chorizo (GF)
Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops and Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (GF)
Sweet Olive Oil Cake with Powdered Sugar and Lemon Curd
Beverages:
Rafael Palacios Bolo Godello, Valdeorras
Bodegas y Viñedos Artazu Garnacha Rosado, Navarra
Casa Castillo Monastrell, Jumilla
Thailand
Food:
Marinated Chicken with Peanut Sauce and Stir-fried Vegetables
Seared Shrimp and Scallop Cake with Cold Noodle Salad
Red Hot Spicy Thai Curry Beef with Steamed Rice
Beverages:
Helfrich Gewürztraminer, Alsace
Singha Lager
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Tampa boy, 3, in body cast after jumping on trampoline
- Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
- Lakeland rescue dog with bucket list passes away
- Florida beachgoers form 80-person human chain to rescue family in water
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.