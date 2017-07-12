Deputies respond to semi rollover crash on US Hwy 27

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a semi rollover accident on US Hwy 27 in Davenport.

Deputies say the overturned semi was blocking all southbound lanes of the highway near the intersection of Dunson Road. Only one southbound lane is open to traffic at this time.

No further details were provided.

We will have updates on WFLA.com when more information is available.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES