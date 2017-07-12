Deputies: Pinellas man bought 2 cars, cruise, remodeled home with elderly man’s money

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives say a Palm Harbor man bought two cars, a cruise, paid off his credit cards and remodeled his home with $417,000 he stole from an elderly man.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Peter Anthony Maselli, 45, of Palm Harbor, on a charge of exploitation of an elderly person.

Detectives say they were tipped off to the theft by a local bank whose staff became suspicious about a large number of deposits and transfers made from the elderly man’s account.

Maselli had Power of Attorney over the man, who was living in the memory care unit of an assisted living facility in New York.

Detectives say Maselli opened multiple accounts and deposited high-dollar-amount checks from liquidated assets of the 82-year-old victim.

Maselli stole $417,437.59 from the victim during a 6-month period from July of 2014 to January of 2015, according to investigators.

Maselli’s Power of Attorney was revoked and a legal guardian was appointed for the elderly victim.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the thefts and ask anyone with information to contact Detective S. Bingham at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 582-6786.

