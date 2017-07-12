Deadly motorcycle crash closes NB 301 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. 301 northbound is closed after a deadly accident involving a car and a motorcycle.
It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Columbus Drive and U.S. 301.
Drivers are advised to use Orient Road or Faulkenburg Road.
Investigators have not released details about what happened.
