Deadly motorcycle crash closes NB 301 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. 301 northbound is closed after a deadly accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Columbus Drive and U.S. 301.

Drivers are advised to use Orient Road or Faulkenburg Road.

Investigators have not released details about what happened.

