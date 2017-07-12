Daughter arrested for stabbing mother in chest in Pinellas Park

By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police say she stabbed her mother overnight.

Officers were called to a home on 71st Terrace around 2:50 a.m. for the incident. They say both the victim and the suspect lived in the house.

Investigators say 26-year-old Felicia Sherk stabbed her 46-year-old mother in the chest with a knife then left the home. She was later found by a K9 team and taken into custody.

Officers say the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing family dispute about Sherk living in the home.

The mother was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Sherk would not cooperate with investigators and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail with no bond.

