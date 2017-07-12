Personal data of 6 million Verizon customers leaked online

Verizon
FILE - This June 4, 2014, file photo shows signage at a Verizon Wireless retail store at Downtown Crossing in Boston. Verizon, the nation's largest wireless provider, will stop offering phones at discounted prices when customers sign two-year service contracts, taking effect Aug. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(WFLA) – Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

According to CNN, the security issue was uncovered by research by cyber security firm UpGuard.

UpGuard said the leak was caused by a “misconfigured security setting on a cloud server due to human error.”

Verizon confirmed to CNN that no theft of customer information occurred during the leak.

Verizon was reportedly alerted to the leak on June 13 and the security hole was closed June 22.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available.

