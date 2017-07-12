Cops: Decomposed body found in Hillsborough Co. nature preserve

Published:

HILLBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after human remains were found in a heavily wooded area of Triple Creek Nature Preserve.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker came across a badly decomposed body at 9:41 am Wednesday.

Investigators are currently working alongside the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victim and determine their cause of death.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released to the public.

