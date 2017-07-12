Cops: Decomposed body found in Hillsborough Co. nature preserve

HILLBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after human remains were found in a heavily wooded area of Triple Creek Nature Preserve.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker came across a badly decomposed body at 9:41 am Wednesday.
Investigators are currently working alongside the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victim and determine their cause of death.
This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released to the public.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Tampa boy, 3, in body cast after jumping on trampoline
- Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
- Lakeland rescue dog with bucket list passes away
- Florida beachgoers form 80-person human chain to rescue family in water
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow