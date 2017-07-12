Certain foods may help body aches from chronic inflammation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You may experience aches and pains and just write them off as getting old. But, did you know that those aches may be due to chronic inflammation in your body?

This doesn’t sound like that big of a deal but chronic inflammation over time has been linked to obesity, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and even Alzheimers disease.

Registered Dietitian Abigail Dougherty says there are specific foods you can eat that will actually help fight that inflammation and even reverse it.

Dougherty says healthy fats from avocados and salmon help fight inflammation as well as vegetables like spinach, shiitake mushrooms and broccoli.

Even cherries have been found to reduce inflammation as well as a root that is commonly used in ethnic dishes called turmeric.

Dougherty also warns that while we can eat to reduce inflammation, we can also eat to cause increased inflammation.

Avoiding these top inflamers like excessive alcohol, trans and saturated fats, too many added sugars. High-fat meats and artificial sweeteners are another great way to help your overall health and reduce inflammation.

