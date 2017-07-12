Car rental companies in Fla. must disclose toll-road fees

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – One of the nation’s best-known car-rental corporations is promising to disclose fees it charges customers for toll-road services.
The Florida Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday it had reached a settlement agreement with Avis Budget Car Rental System over fees it was charging for toll-road services.
The company owns Avis, Budget and Payless rental car companies.
The Attorney General’s Office says the companies didn’t do a good enough job of disclosing to customers that they would be charged for using a service that pays for the tolls, as well as for the tolls themselves.
Under the terms of the settlement, the companies must clearly state that customers will be charged $3.95 a day for the service and that there are other ways to pay tolls other than the service.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 16-year-old boy home alone fights off intruder in Polk Co.
- 5 pit bulls who attacked in St. Pete could be euthanized
- Largo teen dies after cliff diving into Ocala rock quarry
- Pinellas Park Chick-fil-A protest angers parents, scares kids
- 14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone
- Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- Florida beachgoers form 80-person human chain to rescue family in water
- SCARY! Polk couple encounters 9-foot-long rattlesnake while bird watching