Car rental companies in Fla. must disclose toll-road fees

Associated Press Published:
Photo: KOB

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – One of the nation’s best-known car-rental corporations is promising to disclose fees it charges customers for toll-road services.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday it had reached a settlement agreement with Avis Budget Car Rental System over fees it was charging for toll-road services.

The company owns Avis, Budget and Payless rental car companies.

The Attorney General’s Office says the companies didn’t do a good enough job of disclosing to customers that they would be charged for using a service that pays for the tolls, as well as for the tolls themselves.

Under the terms of the settlement, the companies must clearly state that customers will be charged $3.95 a day for the service and that there are other ways to pay tolls other than the service.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s