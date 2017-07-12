Boys, 11 and 12, charged with raping 11-year-old girl in Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.

The Palm Beach Post reports the boys were arrested in June, a month after the investigation began.

The girl told Boynton Beach police she was playing when the boys approached and asked for sex. She refused. She says they dragged her near a vacant home and raped her, but she told no one. She said one boy raped her again weeks later, threatening to “shoot her house up” if she told. She wrote a note to an employee at her school.

One boy told police the sex was consensual. The other admitted “a bad thing” happened before his mother stopped the interview. Prosecutors say both boys will likely be charged as juveniles.

