Bicyclist killed by truck in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 45-year-old bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a truck Tuesday night in Clearwater.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Drew Street and Booth Avenue.

Investigators say the truck was driving westbound when it hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he later died.

No other details have been released.

