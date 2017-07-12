Ashes to beaches: Missing Georgia cremains end up in Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) – Cremains lost by a Georgia family mysteriously ended up washing ashore on a Florida Beach.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports Wednesday that a box containing the cremains of an Atlanta-area woman was found by a man walking the beach.
They were in a bag that identified the ashes as those of Ngacloan Hua, who died in DeKalb County, Georgia, last April.
Police contacted a funeral home identified on the bag and were able to reunite the cremains with Hua’s sister, who told police the box containing the ashes went missing as the family found a quiet place to pray in Georgia.
The sister had no idea how they ended up along the Florida coast.
