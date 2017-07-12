Anonymous woman pays $400 dinner bill for firefighters who battled California wildfire

Source: City of Colton Fire Facebook page

COLTON, CA (WCMH) — Firefighters are thanking an anonymous woman after she paid their dinner bill when they came in to eat from battling a large wildfire.

According to the City of Colton Fire Facebook page, several firefighters had gone to a Denny’s to eat after fighting the La Cedena fire in La Loma hills.

While they were eating, a woman told Denny’s staff she wanted to pay for the firefighters’ meals; about 25 in all.

With tip and $100 in desserts, the total for the meal came to $405.

“On behalf of all of the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire from San Bernardino County Fire, Cal Fire, Redlands, Colton, Loma Linda, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, San Manuel, Montclair, Apple Valley, Chino Valley, Upland, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation, and Colton PD, we thank you for your generous show of support,” the post writes.

