‘America’s Got Talent’ pays tribute to contestant who died in car accident

(WFLA/NBC) – “America’s Got Talent” paid tribute Tuesday night to a Virginia doctor who died after a car accident in June.
Doctor Brandon Rogers, 29, died three months after his audition had been taped to air on the show.
Rogers wowed both the audience and the judges with his performance of “Ribbon in the Sky” by Stevie Wonder.
Rogers earned a spot on the next round of the show, but tragically passed away in June.
He practiced medicine in Portsmouth, Virginia, working on a diabetes care project.
The audition aired at the request of his family to honor his memory.
