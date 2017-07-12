Alabama triple murder suspect could be headed to Florida’s Gulf Coast

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt is underway for a man wanted for killing three people in the Birmingham area Wednesday morning, and authorities say the suspect could be headed to the Gulf Coast.
Police originally focused their search in a wooded area near a mobile home park in Gardendale, about 15 miles north of Birmingham.
The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Dion Lever, is from Pace, Florida and could be returning to the area.
Lever was booked in Santa Rosa County in 2015 for an out-of-state fugitive warrant that originated from York, Pennsylvania on charges related to a child sex crime.
Authorities say Lever may be driving a black 1986 Chevy Camaro or a white 1999 Honda Accord.
