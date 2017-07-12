5 pit bulls who attacked in St. Pete could be euthanized

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Will they live or will they be euthanized?

On Wednesday, Pinellas County Animal Services will answer that question after five dogs viciously attacked two women in South St. Petersburg on July 3rd.

Since the attack, the pit bulls have been under a mandatory 10-day quarantine period as officers conducted a dangerous dog investigation.

The results of that investigation will be released Wednesday and the outcome will determine the dogs’ fates.

It was chaos in the 2100 block of 21st Street S. that morning when the dogs attacked 62-year-old Robbie Macon as she worked in her front yard.

Family members tried to pull the dogs off of her but they just couldn’t do it.

“They tried to eat me alive,” she told News Channel 8 just two days after the attack. “They tried to eat me alive. “I remember the dogs come charging. They was charging up and down the street and then they saw me.”

Macon told us the dog pushed their way through a window of the house across the street.

The dogs also attacked another woman who came out of her house to find out what was going on.

When St. Petersburg police officers and an animal control officer arrived on scene, things got so bad they were forced to use fire extinguishers and pepper spray to get the dogs under control.

The owner later came home and with the help of an animal control officer, they brought the dogs back into the house.

When asked what she wanted done, Macon told News Channel 8, ”They better do something to those dogs. They should not even be let loose and I love dogs. They shouldn’t be able to that again to anybody.”

One of the three owners told News Channel 8 in the days following the attack that the dogs had to have been provoked. He also went on to say that the dogs had grown up with young children in the house and there were never any incidents and that they were not vicious dogs.

