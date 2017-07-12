$390 million in unclaimed money from Tampa Bay area, is some of it yours?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – You could have money and not even know it.
The Florida Department of Financial Services keeps a database of unclaimed money that belongs to people who have lived in Florida at some point in time. There is more than $390 million in unclaimed money from the Tampa Bay area.
The money is from things like abandoned bank accounts and forgotten utility deposits. It also includes property like watches, jewelry, coins, currency, stamps and other items from abandoned safe deposit boxes.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of unclaimed money from the Tampa Bay area that is being held by the state-
- Citrus County: $9,698,233.10
- DeSoto County: $2,323,880.30
- Hernando County: $10,281,696.91
- Highlands County: $8,867,015.05
- Hillsborough County: $118,551,603.61
- Manatee County: $27,481,198.26
- Pasco County: $37,536,893.18
- Pinellas County: $99,519,671.74
- Polk County: $40,518,304.15
- Sarasota County: $39,822,657.86
There is no statute of limitations when it comes to unclaimed money. Citizens have the right to claim their money and property any time at no cost.
Search for unclaimed property here
