2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at 2847 10th Avenue North. The call came in at 5:20 p.m.

Two dogs were rescued from the home. No residents were home at the time of the fire.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible, but the fire is now out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a Fire Rescue official said lightning is not being ruled out.

