16-year-old boy home alone fights off intruder in Polk Co.

BABSON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy had to fight off an armed intruder in his home Tuesday night in Babson Park in Polk County.

The sheriff’s office said that the teen was home alone at about 7 p.m. when he heard the front door being “jimmied.”

He came out of his bedroom and saw a man with a hunting knife in the foyer. The burglar ran at him and pushed him against the wall, PCSO said. The boy pushed back and received a few cuts to his abdomen and bicep from the knife. Officials said his injuries are not serious.

The burglar fled on foot and remains on the loose.

Deputies are looking for a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches to 6-feet tall, about 200 pounds, clean shaven with brown hair in a crew cut. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

The teen said he doesn’t know the man or why he would be in the house.

He will likely face charges of aggravated battery and armed burglary.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES