Woman with dementia missing in Hillsborough County

By Published:
Lillian Morales

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Lillian Morales left her home on Fish Lake Road on foot at 3 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Morales has health issues that require medication and has been diagnosed with dementia.

She is believed to be in the Palm River/Clair Mel area.

Morales is 5’3”, 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt with black stripes, blue jeans and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Morales whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

