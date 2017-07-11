Woman in serious condition after being run over during argument over parking

By Published:
Sasha Mendoza

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is facing charges after running over another woman who sustained serious injuries on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Sasha Mendoza and Kristina Blair were involved in an argument about parking concerns near a home on Fish Hook Place.

Blair left the scene and Mendoza and a passenger began driving southbound on Fish Hook Place behind Blair.

The sheriff’s office said Blair stopped and exited her vehicle and approached the front of Mendoza’s vehicle.

Mendoza stayed in her car and another argument ensued.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mendoza drove her vehicle at Blair and accelerated, intentionally running her over.

Blair suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Mendoza fled the scene, but was later located and arrested.

She is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s