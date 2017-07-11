Woman in serious condition after being run over during argument over parking

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is facing charges after running over another woman who sustained serious injuries on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Sasha Mendoza and Kristina Blair were involved in an argument about parking concerns near a home on Fish Hook Place.

Blair left the scene and Mendoza and a passenger began driving southbound on Fish Hook Place behind Blair.

The sheriff’s office said Blair stopped and exited her vehicle and approached the front of Mendoza’s vehicle.

Mendoza stayed in her car and another argument ensued.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mendoza drove her vehicle at Blair and accelerated, intentionally running her over.

Blair suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Mendoza fled the scene, but was later located and arrested.

She is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

