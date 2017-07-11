Woman arrested for allegedly calling 911 to get ride to St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested Monday for calling 911 to allegedly try and get a ride to St. Petersburg.

According to an arrest affidavit, Elizabeth Paniello, 31, of Clearwater, went to the Bayside Medical Clinic and asked the staff if they could send her to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

When staff told her she could be treated there, Paniello used the phone at the clinic to call 911 and walked to Safe Harbor.

Paniello told paramedics there that she wanted them to take her to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

The paramedics told her they could take her to the nearest hospital, but not St. Anthony’s.

Paniello then told them she didn’t require aid.

When law enforcement asked why she called 911, Paniello said her stomach hurt and she felt like she was going to pass out, but she “felt fine now.”

It appeared to law enforcement that Paniello was trying to use 911 to gain transportation to St. Pete and not for a true emergency.

Paniello was offered three opportunities to provide a lawful reason for calling 911 besides the fact she wanted a ride, but could and would not provide a reason.

