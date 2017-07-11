Woman arrested after dog dies in hot car outside Volusia Co. hospital

Gloria Daniels, Volusia County Jail booking photo

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a woman has been arrested after her dog died in a hot car while she received treatment in a hospital.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 65-year-old Gloria J. Daniels was arrested Sunday and charged with animal cruelty.

Daniels was living in the car with a 7-year-old pug called Apollo.

Police say she left Apollo in the car while she sought medical treatment at the hospital.

A hospital security guard initially found that the dog had water and the windows were cracked.

Daytona Beach police said in a report that the temperature inside the car was more than 115 degrees.

Daniels later told police she was in the hospital for an hour, but an animal control officer said it was about three hours.

It’s unclear if Daniels has a lawyer.

