VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect caught on camera taking cash from Davenport McDonald’s

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Polk County.
The unknown man went into the McDonald’s on US Highway 27 in Davenport around 4 a.m. Tuesday armed with a handgun.
Deputies say he took two victims into the restaurant’s office and forced a third victim to open the safe. He then took an unknown amount of cash from the safe and ran from the scene.
No one was hurt during the incident.
The suspect is described as a black man around 6-feet-tall with an island accent. He was wearing sweatpants, a black jacket with the word “MEXICO” on the back and front in neon yellow letters, a black bandana covering his face and a red and blue hat. He was also wearing gloves and carrying a dark-colored backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
