Teen dies after cliff-diving into Ocala rock quarry

OCALA, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — A 17-year-old died after he dove from a cliff Monday into a lime rock mining quarry in Ocala, deputies said.

Trey Austin Dagwan Cordoza, of Largo, was found unresponsive in the quarry on Gainesville Road Monday afternoon and passed away Tuesday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenager was found unresponsive in the quarry just hours after 13 people were arrested in a separate part of the quarry. Twelve of the people arrested were adults while the other one was a juvenile.

Cardoza is the second person to die after trespassing on private property and swimming in a Marion County lime rock quarry this summer, deputies said. An 18-year old Tampa man drowned on May 27 in a lime rock quarry at the Hardrock Cycle Park in Ocala.

Deputies said a similar incident happened June 25 when three juveniles were arrested for trespassing on private property in the same area. They told deputies they were swimming in the quarry and taking pictures, knowing they were trespassing on private property. No one was injured during either of these incidents.

Deputies said the trespassers had seen video of people cliff diving into Ocala quarries on social media and wanted to try it themselves.

A Tampa teen drowned in the same location over Memorial Day weekend.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES