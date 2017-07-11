Tampa Bay area attorneys say revenge porn more common than most think

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It often begins as something innocent. Perhaps sending a sensual photo or video to a partner. But, when the person on the receiving end falls out of love, things can turn ugly with one quick click.
In 2015, Florida senator David Simmons was a driving force behind Florida’s first-of-its-kind revenge porn bill.
“With the click of a key, a person can destroy the life of another individual,” said Simmons.
Clearwater attorney Matthew Dolman says revenge porn is much more common than most people think.
“It’s just something done in the heat of the moment, whether it’s just to attract a companion or keep your companion happy,” he said.
For one of his revenge porn clients, he says personal photos are now costing her thousands.
“We’ve hired a forensic expert who does nothing but internet forensics out of Arizona and we’ve had about $14,000 in costs,” said Dolman.
Besides jail time, those convicted can also face monetary damages.
Tampa Bay area attorney Mike Walker explained the end result in his biggest revenge porn case to date.
“We have a really sizable judgment that is following this individual around and until he pays it or satisfies it. He’s going to have trouble buying a house, buying a car or doing anything that requires financing because they’re always going to see that judgment out there,” Walker said.
Despite all the negative consequences, Walker said he finds most people who post revenge porn are not at all regretful.
“In some sick way, they justify what they did based upon what they felt was done to them.”
Anyone convicted here in Florida of posting explicit photos of someone without permission can face a first degree misdemeanor charge. A second time results in a third degree felony and up to five years in prison.
Follow Jenn Holloway on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Storms cause damage, flooding in Tampa Bay area Monday evening
- Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
- Lakeland rescue dog with bucket list passes away
- Florida beachgoers form 80-person human chain to rescue family in water
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.