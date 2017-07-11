Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director

By Published:
Photo courtesy Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A pediatric expert and star of the reality show “The Little Couple” is coming home and joining Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Neonatologist Jen Arnold, M.D., M.Sc., FAAP, has been named medical director of All Children’s Hospital’s simulation center. She will also be a part-time assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Arnold was born in St. Petersburg at St. Anthony’s Hospital and spent time as a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit at All Children’s Hospital. She also married her husband Bill Klein at St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church in St. Pete.

The couple star in the “The Little Couple,” a show that follows her life as a doctor diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia. The random genetic mutation caused Arnold to suffer from shortened growth and orthopedic complications.

Arnold has spent the past nine years in Houston as the medical director of simulation at Texas Children’s Hospital. She says she is thrilled to return home to Florida, and calls the opportunity a perfect fit for her and her family.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s