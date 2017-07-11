Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A pediatric expert and star of the reality show “The Little Couple” is coming home and joining Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Neonatologist Jen Arnold, M.D., M.Sc., FAAP, has been named medical director of All Children’s Hospital’s simulation center. She will also be a part-time assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Arnold was born in St. Petersburg at St. Anthony’s Hospital and spent time as a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit at All Children’s Hospital. She also married her husband Bill Klein at St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church in St. Pete.

The couple star in the “The Little Couple,” a show that follows her life as a doctor diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia. The random genetic mutation caused Arnold to suffer from shortened growth and orthopedic complications.

Arnold has spent the past nine years in Houston as the medical director of simulation at Texas Children’s Hospital. She says she is thrilled to return home to Florida, and calls the opportunity a perfect fit for her and her family.

