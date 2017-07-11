Show us your pets for ‘All American Pet Photo Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to see even more pictures of pets taking over social media on Tuesday.
July 11 is “All American Pet Photo Day.”
No matter what kind of pet, or pets you have, it’s an opportunity for you to click and share.
A lot of people dress their pets up and pose them in hilarious ways.
You can check out what people are posting using the #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay or post your own.
